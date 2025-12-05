Where to watch the World Cup 2026 draw on TV
- The draw for World Cup 2026 is taking place today, Friday, December 5, at 5pm UK time/12pm EST.
- For UK viewers, the draw will be shown live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.
- In the U.S., viewers can tune into Fox and Fubo.
- The draw will also be streamed live on FIFA.com and on FIFA’s YouTube channel.
- The draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Donald Trump expected to be present, where he is set to be awarded the new Fifa Peace Prize.