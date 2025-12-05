Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Where to watch the World Cup 2026 draw on TV

Welcome to the Trump Show: Miguel Delaney on a surreal and politicised World Cup draw
  • The draw for World Cup 2026 is taking place today, Friday, December 5, at 5pm UK time/12pm EST.
  • For UK viewers, the draw will be shown live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer.
  • In the U.S., viewers can tune into Fox and Fubo.
  • The draw will also be streamed live on FIFA.com and on FIFA’s YouTube channel.
  • The draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Donald Trump expected to be present, where he is set to be awarded the new Fifa Peace Prize.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in