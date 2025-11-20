Ben Stokes says upcoming Ashes is ‘biggest series’ of his England captaincy
- England captain Ben Stokes has declared the upcoming Ashes series to be the most important of his career.
- The series, which begins in Perth on Friday, is widely anticipated to define the legacy of the 'Bazball' era.
- Stokes, along with coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, acknowledges the immense significance of this particular series.
- He expressed a strong desire to lead England to an Ashes victory.
- Despite the pressure, Stokes affirmed his enjoyment and honour in captaining the English cricket team.