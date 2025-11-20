Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ben Stokes says upcoming Ashes is ‘biggest series’ of his England captaincy

Ben Stokes will lead England in Australia this winter (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Ben Stokes will lead England in Australia this winter (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England captain Ben Stokes has declared the upcoming Ashes series to be the most important of his career.
  • The series, which begins in Perth on Friday, is widely anticipated to define the legacy of the 'Bazball' era.
  • Stokes, along with coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, acknowledges the immense significance of this particular series.
  • He expressed a strong desire to lead England to an Ashes victory.
  • Despite the pressure, Stokes affirmed his enjoyment and honour in captaining the English cricket team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in