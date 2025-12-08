What time is the FA Cup draw and how can I watch it on TV?
- The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight, Monday 8 December, with Premier League and Championship teams being thrown into the pot for the first time this season.
- The draw will get underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+. It will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.
- The draw will be held before the televised fixture, and the final tie of round two, between Brackley Town and Burton Albion.
- There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides in the hat.
- They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could yet make it too if they defeat Burton at home this evening.