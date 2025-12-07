Max Verstappen in pole position for F1 season finale
- Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, which begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday.
- Lando Norris has qualified second, 0.201 seconds behind Verstappen, with teammate Oscar Piastri starting third.
- George Russell and Charles Leclerc will start fourth and fifth respectively on the grid.
- Norris needs a podium finish in the 58-lap race to claim his first F1 championship title.
- Verstappen, currently 12 points behind Norris, could win the championship if he wins the race and Norris finishes fourth or lower.