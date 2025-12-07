Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max Verstappen in pole position for F1 season finale

Kieran Jackson at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'
  • Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, which begins at 1pm UK time on Sunday.
  • Lando Norris has qualified second, 0.201 seconds behind Verstappen, with teammate Oscar Piastri starting third.
  • George Russell and Charles Leclerc will start fourth and fifth respectively on the grid.
  • Norris needs a podium finish in the 58-lap race to claim his first F1 championship title.
  • Verstappen, currently 12 points behind Norris, could win the championship if he wins the race and Norris finishes fourth or lower.

