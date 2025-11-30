West Ham to pay tribute to Billy Bonds before Liverpool clash following his death
- West Ham United legend Billy Bonds has passed away peacefully at the age of 79.
- Bonds was the club's longest-serving player, making 799 appearances over 21 years and captaining them to two FA Cup victories.
- His illustrious career also included winning the Second Division title, four Hammer of the Year awards, and receiving an MBE for services to football.
- After retiring as a player, Bonds managed West Ham, guiding them to promotion from Division Two and later back to the top-flight.
- The club will hold a period of appreciation for Bonds before their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and the London Stadium has a stand named in his honour.