West Ham reach unwanted record as fans stage boycott
- West Ham United suffered a dispiriting 2-0 home defeat to Brentford in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first home match as manager.
- The match coincided with a planned fan boycott, organised by supporters’ groups protesting against the club’s board, leading to thousands of empty seats.
- Goals from Igor Thiago and substitute Mathias Jensen secured Brentford's first away win of the season, exposing West Ham's alarming defensive frailties.
- West Ham have now lost their first four home matches of a season for the first time in their history, having won only twice at the London Stadium all year.
- Nuno Espirito Santo was left with a stark illustration of the team's issues, making tactical changes including a rare full home debut for Andy Irving and bringing on three defenders at half-time.