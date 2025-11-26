Wayne Rooney namechecks Chelsea star who was ‘incredible’ in win over Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona
- Chelsea secured a 3-0 victory over Barcelona in a Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
- Marc Cucurella was named player of the match for his outstanding performance at left-back, dominating his exchanges with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.
- Wayne Rooney praised Cucurella's display as “absolutely incredible” and one of the best left-back performances he had seen in “a very long time”.
- Cucurella credited his teammates for their collective effort and adherence to the game plan, which helped keep Barcelona's key players quiet.
- The win marked the end of Barcelona's impressive streak of scoring in 53 successive matches, as Chelsea kept a clean sheet.