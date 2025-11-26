Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wayne Rooney namechecks Chelsea star who was ‘incredible’ in win over Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona

Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Marc Cucurella after his performance against Barcelona
Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Marc Cucurella after his performance against Barcelona (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Chelsea secured a 3-0 victory over Barcelona in a Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
  • Marc Cucurella was named player of the match for his outstanding performance at left-back, dominating his exchanges with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.
  • Wayne Rooney praised Cucurella's display as “absolutely incredible” and one of the best left-back performances he had seen in “a very long time”.
  • Cucurella credited his teammates for their collective effort and adherence to the game plan, which helped keep Barcelona's key players quiet.
  • The win marked the end of Barcelona's impressive streak of scoring in 53 successive matches, as Chelsea kept a clean sheet.
