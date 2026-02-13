Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wataru Endo injury update as Arne Slot confirms blow ahead of FA Cup clash

Video Player Placeholder
Slot on Liverpool injury latest ahead of Brighton FA Cup clash
  • Liverpool's Wataru Endo is expected to be sidelined for a significant period, potentially the rest of the season, after sustaining an injury during the 1-0 victory over Sunderland.
  • Manager Arne Slot confirmed that further assessments are required, but it is evident the Japan international faces a lengthy recovery, with concerns of a broken foot.
  • Endo's injury compounds Liverpool's defensive issues, as he was deployed at right-back and offers versatility in midfield and centre-back, areas where the squad is already vulnerable.
  • The club is already without specialist right-backs Conor Bradley, who is out for the season, and Jeremie Frimpong, adding to Slot's selection dilemmas.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai will return from suspension for the upcoming FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton, though Slot is still deliberating his team selection amidst other injuries to Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak.
In full

