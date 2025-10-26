Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fabio Wardley challenges Oleksandr Usyk to fight in his back garden

Fabio Wardley invites Oleksandr Usyk to fight in his back garden after Joseph Parker victory
  • Fabio Wardley secured the biggest victory of his 21-fight career by dramatically stopping Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena.
  • The heavyweight contest on Saturday, 25 October, saw Wardley demonstrate remarkable resilience, absorbing significant punches from Parker.
  • Following his win, Wardley expressed his readiness to face undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
  • Wardley stated he would fight Usyk anywhere, including overseas or even 'in his back garden', indicating his strong desire for the bout.
  • He promised to continue 'riding the wave' of his success after this pivotal win.
In full

