Fabio Wardley challenges Oleksandr Usyk to fight in his back garden
- Fabio Wardley secured the biggest victory of his 21-fight career by dramatically stopping Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena.
- The heavyweight contest on Saturday, 25 October, saw Wardley demonstrate remarkable resilience, absorbing significant punches from Parker.
- Following his win, Wardley expressed his readiness to face undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
- Wardley stated he would fight Usyk anywhere, including overseas or even 'in his back garden', indicating his strong desire for the bout.
- He promised to continue 'riding the wave' of his success after this pivotal win.