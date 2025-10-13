Premier League legend puts Wales’ World Cup qualification hopes at risk
- Belgium secured a 4-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff, dealing a blow to Wales' hopes of automatic World Cup qualification.
- Kevin De Bruyne converted two penalties for Belgium, while Joe Rodon initially put Wales ahead with an early goal.
- Thomas Meunier and Leandro Trossard also scored for Belgium, with Nathan Broadhead netting Wales' second goal.
- The result places Wales four points behind Belgium, suggesting they will now battle North Macedonia for second place and a play-off spot.
- Key moments included Ben Davies earning his 100th cap for Wales and substitute Brennan Johnson briefly shooing a rat off the pitch.