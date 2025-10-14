Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as giant rat runs on pitch during Wales vs Belgium World Cup qualifier

Wales vs Belgium World Cup qualifier stopped after rat invades pitch
  • A World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium was temporarily halted after a rat ran onto the pitch.
  • The incident occurred in the 66th minute of the game on Monday night, causing a brief interruption.
  • Wales and Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson assisted in ushering the rodent off the field.
  • Belgium secured a 4-2 victory over Wales, which dashed the Red Dragons' aspirations for automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in the US.
  • Watch the video in full above.
