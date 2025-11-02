Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vitor Pereira sacked from Wolves after poor start to season

Vitor Pereira has been sacked from Wolves
Vitor Pereira has been sacked from Wolves (PA Wire)
  • Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira following the club's winless start to the Premier League season.
  • The team is currently bottom of the table with just two points from their opening 10 games, eight points from safety.
  • Pereira's dismissal follows a 3-0 defeat at Fulham and comes despite him signing a new three-year contract in September.
  • While Pereira successfully steered Wolves away from relegation last season, the club stated that "results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards."
  • Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take interim charge while the club seeks a new first-team head coach.
