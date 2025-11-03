Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virgil van Dijk’s two-word response to Wayne Rooney criticism amid Liverpool struggles

Arne Slot salutes Mohamed Salah after scoring 250th Liverpool goal
  • Virgil van Dijk has dismissed Wayne Rooney's criticism of his and Mohamed Salah's leadership at Liverpool as “lazy criticism”.
  • Rooney had accused the pair of not “leading” the team during a period where Liverpool suffered four straight Premier League defeats.
  • Van Dijk said that such accusations were not made last season when he captained Liverpool to the title.
  • The defender said that he respects Rooney as a footballer but found the comment to be a “funny thing” given the team's previous success.
  • Van Dijk emphasised his commitment to the team and club, stating he wants to win and help his teammates, while acknowledging that questioning is part of the game when results are poor.
