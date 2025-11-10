Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool’s problems can’t be fixed ‘overnight’ amid ‘difficult season’

Virgil van Dijk admitted Liverpool are experiencing a ‘difficult season’
Virgil van Dijk admitted Liverpool are experiencing a ‘difficult season’ (Getty Images)
  • Liverpool slipped to eighth in the Premier League table following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.
  • This loss marked their fifth league defeat of the season and their fifth in the last six Premier League matches.
  • Captain Virgil van Dijk expressed confidence that Liverpool can still turn their campaign around, but admitted it has been a “difficult season” and that their problems would not be solved “overnight”.
  • Van Dijk urged the team to focus on their performance and hard work rather than the league table, stating the season is not decided in November.
  • He also voiced disappointment over his disallowed goal against City, believing it should have stood and could have shifted the momentum of the match.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in