Real Madrid star walks off pitch during Champions League clash after alleged racist incident
- A Champions League play-off match between Real Madrid and Benfica was halted for 10 minutes due to an alleged racist comment directed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.
- Vinicius Jr had scored to give Real Madrid the lead before celebrating in front of Benfica fans, leading to a yellow card and an altercation with opposition player Gianluca Prestianni.
- The Brazilian forward became incensed and walked off the pitch, with his teammates following him to the dugout.
- Benfica manager Jose Mourinho attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with Real Madrid players, including Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.
- Referee Francois Letexier initiated the first step of UEFA's three-step racism protocol, which allows officials to halt matches in response to such incidents. Commentating for Amazon, former referee Mark Clattenburg, said: “The referee is following the protocol for a racial comment that has been said."
