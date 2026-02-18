Mourinho points finger at Vinicius Jr in racism row
- Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Benfica in their Champions League play-off first leg, with Vinicius Jr scoring the decisive goal.
- Following Vinicius Jr's goal celebration, the match was paused for 11 minutes after he reported an alleged racist remark from Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.
- Benfica manager Jose Mourinho suggested Vinicius Jr's celebration was an "inciting incident" for the events that followed, saying that players should celebrate respectfully.
- Mourinho also said that Benfica is not a racist club and said there were similar incidents occur wherever Vinicius plays.
- Pundits Wayne Rooney, Clarence Seedorf, and Theo Walcott criticised Mourinho's comments, with Seedorf calling it a "big mistake" to justify racial abuse.
