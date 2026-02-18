Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uefa issues new statement after Vinicius Jr alleges racist abuse by Benfica player

Thierry Henry says he can relate to Vinícius Jr after Real Madrid match halted
  • UEFA has launched an official investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the Champions League play-off match between Benfica and Real Madrid last night.
  • Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr claimed he was racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni during the second half, leading to the match being halted for 11 minutes under UEFA's anti-racism protocol.
  • Vinicius's teammates, including Kylian Mbappe and captain Federico Valverde, corroborated hearing a racist comment, though Prestianni denies the accusation, stating Vinicius misheard him.
  • Benfica refuted the claims, asserting that Real Madrid players could not have heard what they alleged due to the distance between them.
  • Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was sent off during the game for protesting towards the fourth official and demanding a second yellow card for Vinicius Jr.
