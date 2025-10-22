Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikel Arteta reveals the two things Viktor Gyokeres does to make Arsenal better

Arteta on Arsenal comfortable 4-0 Atletico Madrid win
  • Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium.
  • Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres ended a seven-game goalscoring drought with a quickfire brace.
  • Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli also contributed goals to Arsenal's comprehensive win.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta praised Gyokeres, stating he makes Arsenal "a much better team" due to his physicality and pressing.
  • The win puts Arsenal top of their Champions League group with a perfect record and marks their third consecutive clean sheet in the competition.
