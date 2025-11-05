Venus Williams, 45, set to delay retirement after latest career announcement
- Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard entry into the Auckland Classic tennis tournament, scheduled for January.
- The 45-year-old looks set to delay her retirement after returning to the sport this summer following a year-long absence, notably defeating world No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open.
- She also competed in the US Open, where she received a wildcard and experienced an emotional three-set defeat in the first round.
- Williams is a highly decorated player, having won two US Open singles titles and five Wimbledon titles during her illustrious career.
- The Auckland Classic, commencing on 5 January, serves as a key warm-up event for players ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on 18 January.