Venus Williams, 45, set to delay retirement after latest career announcement

Venus Williams is set to continue her tennis career into 2026
Venus Williams is set to continue her tennis career into 2026 (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard entry into the Auckland Classic tennis tournament, scheduled for January.
  • The 45-year-old looks set to delay her retirement after returning to the sport this summer following a year-long absence, notably defeating world No 35 Peyton Stearns at the Washington Open.
  • She also competed in the US Open, where she received a wildcard and experienced an emotional three-set defeat in the first round.
  • Williams is a highly decorated player, having won two US Open singles titles and five Wimbledon titles during her illustrious career.
  • The Auckland Classic, commencing on 5 January, serves as a key warm-up event for players ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on 18 January.
