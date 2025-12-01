Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football chiefs consider giving VAR more power at 2026 World Cup

VAR could be used to make decisions on corners at the 2026 World Cup
VAR could be used to make decisions on corners at the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)
  • Football's lawmakers, Ifab, are considering granting Fifa the ability to implement its own VAR rulebook for next year’s World Cup.
  • This potential change would allow short-term trials of new rules specifically for tournaments, bypassing the usual lengthy trial process in minor leagues.
  • The 2026 World Cup could be the first to use VAR to adjudicate corner kick decisions, verifying if the ball fully crossed the line and who last touched it.
  • The proposal has received a mixed response, with some supporting it to prevent incorrect set-piece awards, while others are concerned about potential additional delays to matches.
  • Any decision to allow these short-term rule trials for tournaments would need to be approved at Ifab's annual general meeting in March.
