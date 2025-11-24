US Olympic boxer dies aged 39 after skin cancer battle
- Former US Olympic boxer Vanes Martirosyan has passed away at the age of 39.
- Martirosyan was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2023 and his family announced his death on social media on Sunday.
- Martirosyan’s family said “our hearts are shattered” as they paid tribute to “an incredible man” with “a kind soul”.
- Martirosyan, who was born in Armenia before moving to California when he was four, represented USA at the 2004 Olympics in Athens when he was only 18.
- He later turned professional and won 36 of his 41 fights, challenging for world titles on three occasions before retiring after losing his last bout against Gennady Golovkin in 2018.