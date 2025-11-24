Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Olympic boxer dies aged 39 after skin cancer battle

US Olympian Vanes Martirosyan has passed away at the age of 39
US Olympian Vanes Martirosyan has passed away at the age of 39 (Getty Images)
  • Former US Olympic boxer Vanes Martirosyan has passed away at the age of 39.
  • Martirosyan was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2023 and his family announced his death on social media on Sunday.
  • Martirosyan’s family said “our hearts are shattered” as they paid tribute to “an incredible man” with “a kind soul”.
  • Martirosyan, who was born in Armenia before moving to California when he was four, represented USA at the 2004 Olympics in Athens when he was only 18.
  • He later turned professional and won 36 of his 41 fights, challenging for world titles on three occasions before retiring after losing his last bout against Gennady Golovkin in 2018.

