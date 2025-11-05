Micky van de Ven compared to Lionel Messi after Tottenham solo goal
- Tottenham Hotspur secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, climbing to seventh in the standings.
- Defender Micky van de Ven scored a remarkable solo goal, running the length of the pitch, which manager Thomas Frank jokingly compared to Lionel Messi.
- Van de Ven's wondergoal, his sixth of the season, came after Brennan Johnson received a red card, reducing Spurs to 10 men, with Joao Palhinha adding a fourth.
- Pundit Owen Hargreaves hailed Van de Ven's effort as “one of the best goals you will ever see”, despite the Dutchman downplaying his achievement.
- The win served as a strong response to recent criticism following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, with Frank praising the team's “bounce-back mentality”.