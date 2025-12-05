Who USMNT will face at World Cup 2026 after draw made in DC
- The United States men's national team, co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, have been drawn into Group D, where they will face Paraguay, Australia, and a European playoff winner.
- As a Pot 1 seed, the USMNT are widely expected to progress, a task made easier by the expanded 48-team format allowing eight third-placed teams to advance.
- Their group stage schedule includes an opening match against Paraguay on 12 June at SoFi Stadium, followed by Australia on 19 June in Seattle, and the European opponent on 25 June in Southern California.
- This European side will be determined by a March playoff, with Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo the potential contenders.
- Currently ranked 14th by FIFA and on a five-game unbeaten streak, the squad, featuring Christian Pulisic and led by Mauricio Pochettino, are well-prepared for their home tournament.