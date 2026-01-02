Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australian cricket icon calls out ‘racial stereotypes’ in sport ahead of Ashes farewell

Australia England Cricket
Australia England Cricket (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Usman Khawaja, Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, announced his international retirement after a 15-year career, with his final match being the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney.
  • Khawaja stated that Australian cricket is "still very white" and maintains that "racial stereotypes" persist within the sport.
  • He expressed feeling unfairly treated and singled out for a back injury, suggesting media and former players attributed it to racial stereotypes like being lazy or selfish.
  • Khawaja contrasted his experience with that of other players who sustained injuries after social activities, noting they were often excused as "Aussie larrikins" without similar scrutiny.
  • He hopes his outspoken comments will pave an easier path for future non-white cricketers, despite anticipating criticism for "playing the race card".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in