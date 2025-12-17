Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Australian star revives career after dramatic last-minute Ashes recall

Usman Khawaja hit a half-century after being brought back into the Australia team when Steve Smith fell ill
Usman Khawaja hit a half-century after being brought back into the Australia team when Steve Smith fell ill (REUTERS)
  • Usman Khawaja, on the day before his 39th birthday, received an unexpected recall for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide after Steve Smith withdrew due to vertigo.
  • Khawaja was not initially selected for the match, having previously struggled with back spasms and missing the second Test.
  • Despite an early dropped catch, Khawaja scored 82 runs off 126 balls, helping to stabilise Australia's innings after two quick wickets.
  • He formed a crucial 91-run partnership with wicketkeeper Alex Carey, contributing significantly to Australia's recovery.
  • Khawaja's performance, which earned him a large ovation, potentially saved his international career as Australia went on to pass 300 on the opening day.
In full

