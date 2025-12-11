Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

USA to face team that shocked England this year in pre-World Cup friendly

USA will take on Senegal in a friendly next May
  • The United States men's national team has confirmed its final friendly matches ahead of next year’s World Cup.
  • The USMNT will play Senegal in North Carolina on May 31, who picked up a shock 3-1 friendly win against England earlier this year.
  • The friendly against 19th-ranked Senegal marks the first encounter between the two nations and is expected to provide a significant test.
  • USA’s World Cup Group D campaign begins on 12 June against Paraguay, followed by Australia on 19 June, and a playoff winner on 25 June.
  • Senegal, winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup knockout participants, will begin their Group I fixtures against France on 16 June.
