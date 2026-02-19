Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dramatic overtime goal sees USA beat Canada to win ice hockey gold

The United States women's hockey team claimed their first Olympic gold medal in eight years
The United States women's hockey team claimed their first Olympic gold medal in eight years (AP)
  • The United States women's hockey team claimed their first Olympic gold medal in eight years, defeating fierce rivals Canada in a tightly contested final.
  • Megan Keller scored the decisive goal in overtime, securing a 2-1 victory for the USA.
  • Canada initially took the lead with a short-handed goal from Kristin O’Neill, with their goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens making crucial saves to maintain their advantage.
  • USA captain Hilary Knight, in what is expected to be her final international match, equalised with just two minutes left in regular time, forcing the game into overtime.
  • The match underscored the intense and long-standing rivalry between the two North American nations in women's hockey, with both teams demonstrating immense determination.
