Dramatic overtime goal sees USA beat Canada to win ice hockey gold
- The United States women's hockey team claimed their first Olympic gold medal in eight years, defeating fierce rivals Canada in a tightly contested final.
- Megan Keller scored the decisive goal in overtime, securing a 2-1 victory for the USA.
- Canada initially took the lead with a short-handed goal from Kristin O’Neill, with their goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens making crucial saves to maintain their advantage.
- USA captain Hilary Knight, in what is expected to be her final international match, equalised with just two minutes left in regular time, forcing the game into overtime.
- The match underscored the intense and long-standing rivalry between the two North American nations in women's hockey, with both teams demonstrating immense determination.
