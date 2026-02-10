Fan denied long-awaited haircut as Man Utd held by West Ham
- Manchester United supporter Frank Ilett, 29, has missed out on a haircut after 500 days, having vowed in October 2024 not to cut his hair until the team won five consecutive games.
- Ilett's challenge gained significant attention, with his daily video updates on ‘The United Strand’ accumulating millions of views.
- The opportunity for a haircut arose after Michael Carrick led United to four consecutive wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur.
- However, United could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, with Benjamin Sesko's late equaliser cancelling out Tomas Soucek's opener, preventing the crucial fifth victory.
- Ilett had planned to donate his overgrown hair to The Princess Trust, a charity providing wigs to young cancer patients.
