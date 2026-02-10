Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fan denied long-awaited haircut as Man Utd held by West Ham

Frank Ilett has not cut his hair since October 2024
Frank Ilett has not cut his hair since October 2024 (@TheUnitedStand)
  • Manchester United supporter Frank Ilett, 29, has missed out on a haircut after 500 days, having vowed in October 2024 not to cut his hair until the team won five consecutive games.
  • Ilett's challenge gained significant attention, with his daily video updates on ‘The United Strand’ accumulating millions of views.
  • The opportunity for a haircut arose after Michael Carrick led United to four consecutive wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur.
  • However, United could only manage a 1-1 draw against West Ham United, with Benjamin Sesko's late equaliser cancelling out Tomas Soucek's opener, preventing the crucial fifth victory.
  • Ilett had planned to donate his overgrown hair to The Princess Trust, a charity providing wigs to young cancer patients.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in