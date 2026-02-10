Viral Manchester United fan one win away from finally cutting his hair
- Frank Ilett, a Manchester United fan, pledged in October 2024 not to cut his hair until the team secured five consecutive wins.
- His 'hair challenge' began during a difficult period for the club and has since gained him hundreds of thousands of social media followers across various platforms.
- Ilett has leveraged his viral challenge to raise funds for mental health charities Mind and the Little Princess Trust, with his hair to be donated for wigs.
- Manchester United has recently achieved four consecutive victories under Michael Carrick, putting them on the verge of fulfilling Ilett's condition.
- The team faces West Ham tonight, with a win meaning Ilett can finally get his hair cut after 493 days, bringing an end to his widely followed ordeal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks