Viral Manchester United fan one win away from finally cutting his hair

Man United Hair Cut Challenge
  • Frank Ilett, a Manchester United fan, pledged in October 2024 not to cut his hair until the team secured five consecutive wins.
  • His 'hair challenge' began during a difficult period for the club and has since gained him hundreds of thousands of social media followers across various platforms.
  • Ilett has leveraged his viral challenge to raise funds for mental health charities Mind and the Little Princess Trust, with his hair to be donated for wigs.
  • Manchester United has recently achieved four consecutive victories under Michael Carrick, putting them on the verge of fulfilling Ilett's condition.
  • The team faces West Ham tonight, with a win meaning Ilett can finally get his hair cut after 493 days, bringing an end to his widely followed ordeal.
