IOC president Kirsty Coventry responds to Vladyslav Heraskevych ban
- Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics skeleton heats.
- His disqualification stemmed from wearing a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes who died in the ongoing war with Russia.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that the helmet violated Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter.
- Rule 50.2 prohibits any form of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.
- The IOC president expressed an emotional reaction, stating they had wanted to see him compete.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks