Ukraine to boycott Paralympics opening ceremony after Russians cleared to compete

Russians will be allowed to compete under their own flag at the Paralympics
Russians will be allowed to compete under their own flag at the Paralympics (Getty Images)
  • The Ukrainian Paralympic team has announced it will boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics on 6 March.
  • This decision follows the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) allocation of 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes.
  • Russia has been granted six slots and Belarus four, allowing their athletes to compete under their national flags.
  • This marks the first time a Russian flag will be flown at the Paralympics since 2014 and the first time their anthem could be played since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
  • Host nation Italy has also urged the IPC to reconsider its decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national symbols.
