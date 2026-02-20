Ukraine to boycott Paralympics opening ceremony after Russians cleared to compete
- The Ukrainian Paralympic team has announced it will boycott the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Paralympics on 6 March.
- This decision follows the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) allocation of 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes.
- Russia has been granted six slots and Belarus four, allowing their athletes to compete under their national flags.
- This marks the first time a Russian flag will be flown at the Paralympics since 2014 and the first time their anthem could be played since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
- Host nation Italy has also urged the IPC to reconsider its decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their national symbols.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks