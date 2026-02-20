Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK Athletics changes manslaughter plea after death of Paralympian

Abdullah Hayayei died in 2017
Abdullah Hayayei died in 2017 (Warren Little/Getty Images)
  • UK Athletics pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter on Friday over the death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei.
  • Hayayei, from the United Arab Emirates, died in 2017 when a metal throwing cage fell on him during training at the Newham Leisure Centre in London.
  • The 36-year-old athlete was preparing for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships at the time of the fatal incident.
  • The organisation had initially pleaded not guilty last year but changed its plea ahead of a trial scheduled for later this year.
  • Keith Davies, head of sport for the 2017 championships, also pleaded guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, with sentencing for both expected in June.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in