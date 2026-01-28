Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Six Nations star hospitalised with heart problem

France prop Uini Atonio is currently in intensive care (Brian Lawless/PA)
France prop Uini Atonio is currently in intensive care (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
  • France rugby prop Uini Atonio is in a stable condition in intensive care after being admitted to hospital following a cardiac event.
  • His club, La Rochelle, confirmed that medical examinations revealed a heart problem and that his playing career is now over.
  • Atonio, 35, will undergo a “long period of recovery”, with the club expressing deep sadness and offering unwavering support to him and his family.
  • He was withdrawn from Fabien Galthie’s Six Nations squad earlier this week.
  • Atonio earned 68 caps for France, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022, and was a vital figure in La Rochelle's back-to-back Champions Cup victories.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in