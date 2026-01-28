Six Nations star hospitalised with heart problem
- France rugby prop Uini Atonio is in a stable condition in intensive care after being admitted to hospital following a cardiac event.
- His club, La Rochelle, confirmed that medical examinations revealed a heart problem and that his playing career is now over.
- Atonio, 35, will undergo a “long period of recovery”, with the club expressing deep sadness and offering unwavering support to him and his family.
- He was withdrawn from Fabien Galthie’s Six Nations squad earlier this week.
- Atonio earned 68 caps for France, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022, and was a vital figure in La Rochelle's back-to-back Champions Cup victories.