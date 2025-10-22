Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UFC star used daughter’s health issues as motivation to win fight

Nathaniel Wood during his win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 304
Nathaniel Wood during his win over Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 (Getty Images)
  • UFC fighter Nathaniel Wood revealed he used his newborn daughter's critical health issues, including a hole in her heart, as motivation for a fight last July.
  • Wood said he mentally blamed his opponent, Daniel Pineda, for his daughter's condition to channel his anger and intensify his training.
  • Arla’s condition has since improved, though she will require future heart surgery.
  • Now a father of two, Wood's priorities have shifted, focusing on his family's well-being and retiring from fighting with his health intact.
  • He lives with anxiety and OCD, which can lead to dark thoughts about potential injuries during fights, but said he also uses these to fuel his performance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in