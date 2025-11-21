UFC legend Anderson Silva to feature on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard
- The undercard for Jake Paul's fight against Anthony Joshua on 19 December in Miami has been announced.
- The main event will be a professional heavyweight contest, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts and using standard 10oz gloves.
- Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley are set to square off on the undercard, both having previously fought Jake Paul.
- Unified super-featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner will defend her IBF and WBO titles against Leila Beaudoin in the co-main event.
- Additional women's world title fights include Cherneka Johnson defending bantamweight belts and Yokasta Valle putting her strawweight title on the line.