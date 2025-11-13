Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UEFA 2028 launch met with protests as crowds call for Israel boycott

Protesters gather outside UEFA 2028 launch calling for Israel boycott
  • Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the official UEFA Euro 2028 launch in London on Wednesday, 12 November.
  • Around 60 demonstrators assembled in Piccadilly Circus, calling for Israel to be banned from UEFA competitions.
  • Protesters shouted slogans such as “blood on your hands” and “kick Israel out of football” as the event, attended by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, commenced.
  • The group 'Game Over Israel' participated, displaying signs that read “Show Israel the red card” and “Offside for genocide”.
  • The protest took place as the tournament’s schedule was being unveiled.
