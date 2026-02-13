UK stadium confirmed as venue for Tyson Fury’s latest comeback
- Tyson Fury is scheduled to make his fifth return from retirement, facing Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 April.
- The heavyweight contest will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, a venue where Fury previously defended his title.
- This fight marks Fury's first appearance since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, which were the first defeats of his professional career.
- Fury, 37, last fought on home soil at the same stadium in December 2022, when he successfully defended his title against Derek Chisora.
- A press conference for the fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, with tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday.
