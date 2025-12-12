Tyson Fury rows back on prediction that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua
- YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to fight former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional contest on 19 December in Miami.
- The bout is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with standard 10oz gloves and a weight limit of 245lb for Joshua.
- Tyson Fury, who initially predicted Paul would knock out Joshua, has now changed his forecast, suggesting the fight will go the distance and be decided on points.
- Fury did not specify a winner but implied a Joshua victory could pave the way for a potential all-British clash between him and Joshua in 2026.
- Paul's professional record stands at 12-1, with his sole loss to Tommy Fury, while Joshua's last fight was a stoppage loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.