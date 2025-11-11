Tragedy strikes at ATP finals as two fans die after ‘sudden cardiac incidents’
- Two spectators died at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday due to medical emergencies.
- The ATP and Italian tennis federation confirmed the deaths, stating both individuals suffered “sudden cardiac incidents”.
- The deceased were aged 70 and 78, and their incidents occurred at different times during the day.
- On-site medical and emergency personnel provided immediate assistance, and the spectators were transferred to hospital.
- Despite prompt intervention, both individuals sadly passed away, with the organisations extending their deepest condolences.