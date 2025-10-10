Thomas Tuchel questions quiet England crowd at Wembley
- England secured a 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly match held at Wembley.
- England manager Thomas Tuchel heavily criticised the home crowd, accusing them of being "silent" and lacking energy.
- The Three Lions scored all three goals within the first 20 minutes, with strikes from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka.
- Tuchel expressed disappointment that the team did not receive more support from the fans, despite their impressive attacking display.
- He highlighted the contrast between the quiet Wembley crowd and the consistently noisy and energetic Wales away supporters.