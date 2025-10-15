Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tuchel clarifies England squad selection policy after recent high-profile omissions

'A special moment' - Tuchel delighted as England clinch World Cup spot
  • Thomas Tuchel will speak to players omitted from his latest England squad, including Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, ahead of the November international break.
  • Tuchel clarified that his selection policy is not a punishment but requires adherence to "non-negotiable standards" from all invited players.
  • England recently secured World Cup qualification with a 5-0 victory against Latvia, and Tuchel aims to maintain the squad's competitive edge and positive chemistry.
  • The manager confirmed he will contact players not in the current camp, including Bellingham, to explain their omission and encourage their return.
  • Tuchel expressed confidence that England will go to the World Cup with a strong team and spirit, listing Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and Portugal as potential favourites.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in