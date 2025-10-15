Tuchel clarifies England squad selection policy after recent high-profile omissions
- Thomas Tuchel will speak to players omitted from his latest England squad, including Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, ahead of the November international break.
- Tuchel clarified that his selection policy is not a punishment but requires adherence to "non-negotiable standards" from all invited players.
- England recently secured World Cup qualification with a 5-0 victory against Latvia, and Tuchel aims to maintain the squad's competitive edge and positive chemistry.
- The manager confirmed he will contact players not in the current camp, including Bellingham, to explain their omission and encourage their return.
- Tuchel expressed confidence that England will go to the World Cup with a strong team and spirit, listing Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and Portugal as potential favourites.