‘Re-energised’ Thomas Tuchel drops hint on England future

Tuchel extending contract beyond next summer's World Cup is a possibility
  • Thomas Tuchel, England manager, has indicated that extending his contract beyond next summer's World Cup is a possibility.
  • Tuchel's current deal is set to expire after the upcoming tournament, with no formal extension option initially in place.
  • He expressed feeling 're-energised' by the role and enjoys working with the players, stating he now understands the job's demands better.
  • The manager believes England's 'big tournament' performance is still to come and is confident in the team's potential.
  • Tuchel stated that a decision on his future does not need to be made before the World Cup, preferring to avoid distractions related to performance parameters.
