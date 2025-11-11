Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes to England squad after injury withdrawals

Thomas Tuchel has been forced to change his initial England squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Trevoh Chalobah and James Trafford have been called up to the England squad.
  • They replace Newcastle players Anthony Gordon, who has a hip problem, and Nick Pope, who suffered a concussion on Sunday.
  • Uncapped goalkeeper Trafford makes an immediate return, while Chelsea defender Chalobah provides cover for Marc Guehi.
  • Marc Guehi is currently being assessed for a "heavy bone bruise" but has not yet been ruled out of the upcoming fixtures.
  • England, having already qualified for next summer's World Cup, are scheduled to face Serbia at Wembley and Albania in Tirana.
