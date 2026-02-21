Rumours swirl about Trump’s attendance at Winter Olympics events
- Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend the men’s ice hockey gold medal match at the Winter Olympics, featuring the USA and Canada, on Sunday.
- Italian outlet Corriere Della Dea reported that local police are already preparing security measures for Trump's potential arrival.
- Trump is expected to travel directly from Air Force One to the Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena and may appear at the Closing Ceremony in Verona.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not confirmed the rumours, with a spokesman referring inquiries to the White House.
- Trump has previously been booed at various sporting events, including the US Open and a Washington Commanders NFL game.
