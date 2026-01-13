Fury as Trump travel ban stops fans from World Cup travel
- Supporters from Senegal and Ivory Coast face a US travel ban, jeopardising their ability to attend the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States.
- The restrictions, implemented in December, were initially cited by the Trump administration due to "screening and vetting deficiencies" and also affect fans from Iran and Haiti.
- While players, team officials, and their immediate relatives are exempt, no allowance has been made for general supporters, causing widespread dismay among fans.
- Fans and coaches from the affected nations, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, have expressed disappointment and hope for a resolution before the tournament.
- Beyond the travel ban, high ticket costs are also cited as a significant barrier for many fans hoping to support their teams at the World Cup.