Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump calls FIFA Peace Prize a ‘great honor’ at World Cup draw ceremony

Video Player Placeholder
Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino
  • Donald Trump was awarded a new and controversial "Fifa Peace Prize: Football Unites the World" by Fifa president Gianni Infantino Friday.
  • The award was presented at the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.
  • Fifa hastily announced the prize in early November, shortly after Trump was overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was given to Maria Corina Machado.
  • The prize's creation and selection process lacked transparency, with no criteria or candidates publicly named, and it was not discussed with the Fifa Council.
  • Human Rights Watch raised concerns about the award's legitimacy and process, but Fifa did not provide a response to their inquiries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in