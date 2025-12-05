Trump calls FIFA Peace Prize a ‘great honor’ at World Cup draw ceremony
- Donald Trump was awarded a new and controversial "Fifa Peace Prize: Football Unites the World" by Fifa president Gianni Infantino Friday.
- The award was presented at the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.
- Fifa hastily announced the prize in early November, shortly after Trump was overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was given to Maria Corina Machado.
- The prize's creation and selection process lacked transparency, with no criteria or candidates publicly named, and it was not discussed with the Fifa Council.
- Human Rights Watch raised concerns about the award's legitimacy and process, but Fifa did not provide a response to their inquiries.