Premier League club in three-way fight to sign ex-Tottenham star Troy Parrott
- Fulham, Wolfsburg, and Real Betis are competing to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.
- Parrott's profile has risen significantly after scoring five goals for the Republic of Ireland, helping them reach the World Cup play-offs.
- Wolfsburg have discussed a €20m (£17.4m) deal, but AZ Alkmaar are expected to demand a higher transfer fee for the 23-year-old.
- The forward has also impressed in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals in 13 games, alongside 10 goals in other competitions this season.
- While Parrott, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, eventually aims to return to the Premier League, he is considering his next career move carefully and is open to staying in Europe.