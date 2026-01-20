Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Premier League club in three-way fight to sign ex-Tottenham star Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott helped Republic of Ireland reach the World Cup play-offs (Liam McBurney/PA)
Troy Parrott helped Republic of Ireland reach the World Cup play-offs (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Fulham, Wolfsburg, and Real Betis are competing to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott.
  • Parrott's profile has risen significantly after scoring five goals for the Republic of Ireland, helping them reach the World Cup play-offs.
  • Wolfsburg have discussed a €20m (£17.4m) deal, but AZ Alkmaar are expected to demand a higher transfer fee for the 23-year-old.
  • The forward has also impressed in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals in 13 games, alongside 10 goals in other competitions this season.
  • While Parrott, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, eventually aims to return to the Premier League, he is considering his next career move carefully and is open to staying in Europe.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in