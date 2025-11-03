Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool star reveals his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield

Arne Slot salutes Mohamed Salah after scoring 250th Liverpool goal
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to face his former club Liverpool for the first time since his summer transfer to Real Madrid.
  • Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed he has had little contact with Alexander-Arnold since the move, despite their seven years as teammates.
  • Alexander-Arnold, who rejected a new contract offer from Liverpool, was transferred for £8.4m to allow him to play in the Club World Cup.
  • Van Dijk praised Alexander-Arnold's quality but stated Liverpool would aim to make it difficult for him if he plays.
  • The Liverpool captain expressed uncertainty about the reception Alexander-Arnold will receive from the Anfield crowd upon his return.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in