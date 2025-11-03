Liverpool star reveals his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to face his former club Liverpool for the first time since his summer transfer to Real Madrid.
- Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed he has had little contact with Alexander-Arnold since the move, despite their seven years as teammates.
- Alexander-Arnold, who rejected a new contract offer from Liverpool, was transferred for £8.4m to allow him to play in the Club World Cup.
- Van Dijk praised Alexander-Arnold's quality but stated Liverpool would aim to make it difficult for him if he plays.
- The Liverpool captain expressed uncertainty about the reception Alexander-Arnold will receive from the Anfield crowd upon his return.