Man United legend slams Liverpool fans for ‘disgusting’ treatment of former player
- Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold on his return to Anfield after he left the club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
- A mural celebrating Alexander-Arnold near Liverpool's stadium was defaced with the word 'rat' before the match against Real Madrid.
- Fans had previously jeered the academy graduate towards the end of last season, which prompted former manager Jurgen Klopp to express his disappointment.
- Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel described the fans' treatment of Alexander-Arnold as 'disgusting', arguing he should be welcomed as a hero for his long service and trophy wins.
- Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher disagreed, stating that fans feel 'hoodwinked' by Alexander-Arnold's departure given his past declarations of loyalty to the club.