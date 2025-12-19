Travis Head frustrates England as Australia near Ashes victory
- England is on the brink of a humbling Ashes defeat, with Australia poised for an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
- Australian opener Travis Head scored his second century of the series, finishing day three on 142 not out, putting his side in a dominant position.
- Australia reached 271 for four in their second innings, leaving England a daunting target of 356 runs to win.
- England's first innings saw captain Ben Stokes score a battling 83 and Jofra Archer a maiden Test fifty, contributing to a 106-run stand before England were all out for 286.
- Concerns remain over Ben Stokes's fitness after he suffered cramp and dehydration, and England's bowling attack struggled to contain Australia's batsmen.